FRIENDSHIP - Gerald B. "Jerry" Jones, 98, of 11 Vorhis St., passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) following a brief illness.
Born July 17, 1922, in Angelica, he was the son of Bertelle L. and Glenna V. Boldt Jones. On Aug. 18, 1946, in Angelica, he married the former Mary Unfus, who predeceased him Aug. 3, 2019.
Jerry had grown up in Angelica and was a graduate of the Angelica Wilsonian High School, Class of 1942. Following graduation, he served with the Army Air Corp during WWII from 1942 until 1945.
Coming back to the area, he was employed at Daystrom Furniture Corp. in Friendship for 10 years, then for the next 19 years he was an electrical engineer at Acme Electric, Cuba, until 1975. From 1975 until his retirement in 1991, he was employed by Allegany County working in the real property office as a tax map expert.
He was a member of the Friendship First United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and Sunday School superintendent, and teacher in the church; member of the Friendship Rotary Club; 74-year member of the Friendship American Legion Post 1168; member of the Angelica-Belfast F & AM Masonic Lodge; and past member of the Friendship Fire Dept.
In past years he was actively involved in various community events and organizations including Old Timers/Homecomers Association and Friendship-Nile Historical Society. Jerry was the last mayor of the Village of Friendship before it was dissolved in 1973.
Jerry had many things he loved to do as hobbies. He enjoyed building almost anything he set his mind to make, such as building and flying model aircraft, remodeling houses, constructing several boats, building and flying kites and especially any and all wood crafting projects. He was also known as a person who fixed and kept his special cars going. He loved teaching his family and others the many skills he acquired over the years.
Surviving are two sons, David G. (Jennifer) Jones of Beaver Falls and Donald A. (Lori) Jones of Olean; two daughters, Cynthia R. "Cindy" (Kenneth) Pierce of Belmont and Diane M. Langdon of Friendship; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Robinson of Cuba; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Jones and Roland "Keith" Jones.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Friendship. A memorial service will be held at the Friendship First United Methodist Church at later date and time to be announced.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.