Gerald C. Pierce
BOLIVAR - Gerald C. Pierce, an Olean area native and longtime resident of Bolivar, passed away May 8, 2020, at the home of his son Shane in Atlanta, Ga.

Born May 5, 1942, in Olean, he was the son of Earl D. and Mildred C Pierce. In June of 1961, in Olean, he married Mary I. Gross, who survives.

Gerald grew up in Allegany and later moved to Bolivar, where he and his wife raised their children.

He had been employed at the Olean American Tile Plant until 1982, then at the former Cooper Power Systems as their water treatment manager in Olean prior to his retirement in 2007.

He enjoyed woodworking and water gardening, and also fishing and hunting.

Surviving, besides his wife, are four children, Lynnette (Wade John) Pope of Portville, Gerald R. (Cindy) Pierce of Collins, Keith (Amber) Pierce of Little Genesee and Shane (William West) Pierce of Atlanta; and 11 grandchildren, including two whom he, along with his wife, raised along with his own children. They are Brandon Mitchell Pierce, who predeceased him, and Kirstea Rae Pierce of Little Genesee. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, including his twin brother John "Jack" (Mary "Peggy") Pierce of Bolivar and Rick (Betty) Pierce of Bradford, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; five brothers and sisters, Betty Benson, Henry Pierce, Lyle Pierce, Tom Pierce and Donald Pierce; and two grandchildren, Aaron Pierce and Brandon Pierce.

The family invites friends to join with them at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Allegany Cemetery, for a graveside service.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
