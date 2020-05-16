Gerald G. "Jerry" Boser
BRADFORD, Pa. - Gerald G. "Jerry" Boser, 85, of 108 Hemlock St., Bradford, went to be with the Lord on Friday (May 15, 2020) at Bradford Manor.

Born Feb. 8, 1935, in Allegany N.Y., he was the son of the late Carl and Mary Gleason Boser. On Oct. 27, 1956, in St. John's Church, in Vandelia, N.Y., he married Nancy L. Dickerson Boser, who passed away Feb. 10, 2011.

He was a graduate of Olean (N.Y.) High School.

Jerry started his working career with his father at the Boser Farm, in Allegany. Later he and his brothers opened South Bradford Fruit Market. He later in life did lawn maintenance for area families.

Jerry was a member of First Wesleyan Church. He loved fishing, but his greatest joy came when he was at his camp, at Chautauqua Lake.

Surviving are three daughters, Cherie (Roy) Price of Roxboro, N.C., and Christine Goetz and Michelle (Kevin) Zimmerman, both of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Jason, Amber, Justin, Nicole and Bryan; seven great-grandchildren, Jaylyn, Joshua, Jenna, Jonathon, Jaylynn, Heaven and Addyson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Leona Boser; a daughter, Merry Melody Boser; a grandson, Michael John Schoolmaster; three brothers, Thomas Boser, Ronald Boser and Brian Boser; and an infant sister.

Private services will be held for the family, with the Rev. Terri Niver, pastor of the First Wesleyan Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford PA 16701, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hollenbeckcahill.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 16, 2020.
