SALAMANCA - Gerald H. Opferbeck, 87, of Salamanca, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Bradford Nursing Home, surrounded by family.
Born July 23, 1932, at home in Mansfield, he was the son of the late Fritz and Mildred Rice Opferbeck. He was married on June 30, 1956, in the former St. Patrick's Church, to the love of his life, the former Barbara Joan Hannon, who predeceased him April 12, 2012.
He attended Salamanca High School, and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a sergeant from 1952–1954.
Mr. Opferbeck had been employed at the former Print Cutters, in Salamanca, and was a cook and counselor, at the Youth Camp, in Great Valley, for several years, retiring from both. He also ran a lawnmower and snowmobile shop, with his brothers.
He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish; the former St. Patrick's Church; the Knights of Columbus; and was an exalted ruler of the Elk's Club.
He was an avid fisherman and bowler, and enjoyed spending time with his family, and cooking for them. Golfing at Elkdale was his favorite thing, and he was good at it! He loved music, and played guitar with the Good Ole Boys, every Tuesday night at West End Opry, church's, and various other events. He loved to laugh!
Surviving are three daughters, Debra (Mark) Arena of LaGrange, Ga., Kimberly Opferbeck of La Grange, Ga. and Jacqueline (Wayne Conklin) Opferbeck of Salamanca; five grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Gale of La Grange, Ga., Elizabeth Arena of La Grange, Ga., Holly (Andrew) Thompson of Savannah, Ga., Angela (Andy Newark) Bialaszewski of Salamanca and Daniel (Leigh) Bialaszewski of Salamanca; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willard (Doris) Opferbeck and Richard (Kate) Opferbeck, both of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Edna Edmonds; and a brother, Daniel Opferbeck.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 31, 2017) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) in Our Lady of Peace Parish, with Rev. Patrick Melfi, as celebrant.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to EARS, PO Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 30, 2019