PORTVILLE - Gerald "Jerry" L. Beck, of Portville, passed away early Thursday morning (March 21, 2019) in Santa Clara County, Calif. after an automobile accident.



He was born May 24, 1954 in San Jose, Calif.



He was the son of Joy and Louie Beck.



He graduated from Leigh High School in 1972.



In 1985, he moved from California to Western New York with his family.



Jerry enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with people, gardening and doing his yard work. His dogs were a very big part of his life.



He was employed at J&R Auto Body Repair shop in Olean from 1994 to 2009.



He is survived by two children, Jeremy N. Beck of Portville and Jody L. Beck of Parker, Colo.; four grandchildren, Cole J. Gordnier, Liam L. Beck, Ryan A. Beck and Caiden L. Beck; and one brother, Stephen (Sue) Beck of Coarsegold, Calif.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy and Louie Beck and a brother, David Beck.



