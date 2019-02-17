Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. Van Dyke Jr.. View Sign

BELVIDERE - Gerald W. Van Dyke Jr, 82, of 5874 County Road 20, passed away peacefully at home Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) after a long courageous battle with vascular dementia.



Born in Wellsville, at Jones Memorial Hospital, March 15, 1936, the son of Gerald W. and LaVera (Dake) Van Dyke Sr., he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Belmont Central School Class of 1953.



In 1955, he joined the U.S.



Jerry retired from Erie/Conrail in Hornell as a crane operator after 40 plus years in 1998.



He had many talents including: playing the organ, drums, trumpet, bugle, playing horseshoes, and pool. He was a huge Buffalo Bills fan, he cherished his '56 Pontiac, and loved and encouraged his kids to play games and sports.



He survived by his wife Paula Brown Van Dyke, whom he married on Dec. 11, 1965; seven children, Tre' (Lisa) Van Dyke of Alfred and their children (Tyler, Sadie, Gracen and Lucas), David Van Dyke of Painted Post, Jason Van Dyke of Waverly and his children (Desiree, Maxwell, Samuel, and Josephine), Mike Van Dyke of Belvidere, Elizabeth (Mark) Rice of Angelica, and their children (Logan and Liviya), Jennifer Lombardo of Belvidere and her children (Alexis, Damian, and Ethan), and Erok (Chelsea) of Waverly and their children (Trent, Gideon, and Keira); his sister Diana Langdon of Friendship; his best friend Bill Lyon; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, his son-in-law John Lombardo and brother-in-law Richard Langdon.



There will be no calling hours, and the family will observe a private service.



To send a remembrance please visit



The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.



Friends may make memorial contributions to Amity Rescue Squad or the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County.



The family would like to especially thank, the Bath VA, Jan & Bev's, and Home Care and Hospice for the support during Jerry's illness.



Dad is best described with the following quote: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt." – Abe Lincoln



