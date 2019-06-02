OLEAN- A celebration of life will be held for Geraldine Flicker (March 27, 1935 to Jan. 19, 2019) and Edward Flicker (Dec. 26, 1934 to Feb. 15, 2019), of Olean, at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at St. Johns Church in Olean.
Gerrie passed away at Olean General Hospital after a battle with lung and heart disease. Ed passed away unexpectedly at home of a apparent heart attack.
Ed and Gerrie were fortunate enough to have spent over 60 years together and had six children.
Surviving are children, Edward (Kim) Flicker Jr. of Cuba, Shelly Flicker of Olean, Steven (Karen) Flicker of Felton, Del., John Flicker of Boiling Springs, Pa., and Chris (Christine) Flicker of Olean.
They were predeceased by a son, Michael Flicker.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 2, 2019