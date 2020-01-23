|
ALLEGANY - Geraldine L. Witter, of Allegany, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 1, 1927, in Ischua, she was the daughter of Otto and Nellie Cole Everetts. On April 8, 1950, at the former First Methodist Church in Olean, she married Robert J. Witter, who predeceased her April 8, 2008.
Gerry first began employment at the former Norton's Pharmacy from 1944 to 1953 and later for the former Salvan's Dry Cleaners, both in Olean.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family, as well as spending time with her grandchildren. She also liked board games, playing cards, and in her earlier years enjoyed bowling in women's and mixed doubles leagues.
Surviving are a daughter, Ellen (Stanley) Kosinski of Olean; a son, Jeffery (Kimberly) Witter of Allegany; six grandchildren, Cheri (Jim Brisson) Machen, Robert (Kara) Kosinski, Beth (Brian) Buzzendore, Kaytie (John) Bennett, Bradley Witter and Jessica Shaffer; five great-grandchildren, Shawn Machen, Teagan Kosinski, Ty Kosinski, Johnathon Buzzendore and Brady Buzzendore; one brother, Hazen Everetts of Olean; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Rosie Witter of Portville.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Everetts; and three sisters, Hazel Everetts, Dorothy Moyer and Frances Greener.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A remembrance service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hinsdale Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 23, 2020