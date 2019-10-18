|
ALLEGANY - Gertrude Keim, of 3859 Chapel Hill Road, Allegany, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 18, 1929, in Humphrey, she was the daughter of Nathan and Blanche Stone Williams. On Dec. 4, 1947, at St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany, she married Clarence H. Keim Jr., who predeceased her Dec. 13, 1992.
Mrs. Keim was a lifelong resident of Allegany, and first attended the country school on the Five Mile Road, and later Allegany Central School.
She had first worked for the former Mary's Diner, and the former Cook's Diner, both in Allegany. She then worked for Acme Electric Co., in Allegany, and later for the Olean Tile plant, retiring to spend time raising her children.
She was a former member of the Olean Council 338 Lady Knights, and enjoyed scrap booking; crocheting; and making quilts.
Surviving are two sons, John (Susan) Keim of Allegany and Steven Keim of Indianapolis, Ind.; two daughters, Barbara (John) Klingbeil of Olean and LeAnn (Kim Collavo) Keim of Endwell; a daughter-in-law, Joan Keim of Greenfield, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three special nieces, Chris and Rose Baldwin and Laura Snider; a special great-nephew, Jimmy Snider; and many other loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, David Keim in 2012; a granddaughter, Ann Marie Klingbeil in 1972; a great-grandson, Jaxon Blanchard in 2017; four brothers, Ivory Williams, Lawrence Williams, Clifford Williams and Nathan "Tink" Williams; and four sisters, Eva Wilber, Charlotte Tyler, Blanche "Sukey" Dutton and Beulah "Bea" Baldwin.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Fran Hill, nephew to Gertrude, will officiate. Burial will be in Five Mile Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials may be made to the Allegany Engine Co., 188 W. Main St., Allegany, N.Y. 14706; Homecare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, N.Y. 14760; or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019