Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Valley View Baptist Church
Little Valley, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Valley View Baptist Church
Little Valley, NY
Gertrude Woomer


1932 - 2020
Gertrude Woomer Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Gertrude Woomer, 87, of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital.

She was born on March 19, 1932, in Buffalo, daughter of the late Paul and Vernetta Etters Woomer.

Miss Woomer was a secretary for the Moody Bible Institute, in Chicago, for many years.

She was very active at Valley View Baptist Church, in Little Valley, where she helped with the food pantry and their children's ministry. She also loved cats.

Miss Woomer is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Gene Woomer; and three sisters, Genevieve Eckler, Joyce Crosby and Evelyn Martin.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 7, 2020) from the Valley View Baptist Church, in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held immediately following, at 1 p.m., from the church.

Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to any animal rescue organization.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
