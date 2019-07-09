ROCHESTER, Pa. - Gina Augustine Tojek, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away, at her home in Rochester, last week, after a short illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at St Bonaventure Church, 95 E. Main St. in Allegany. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 9, 2019