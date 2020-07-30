WELLSVILLE - Ginnie L. Davis, 60, of 3356 Andover Road, passed away Monday (July 27, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a brief illness.
She was born July 24, 1960, in Hornell, the daughter of Walter J. and Josephine Bonham Davis.
Ginnie was raised in Wellsville and was a 1978 graduate of Wellsville High School. She formerly resided in Long Beach, Calif., Andover, Hornell, Bolivar and Harrison Valley, Pa.
She started working at the Modern Diner in Wellsville while in high school and at various other times throughout her life. She also was employed at the Iron Kettle Restaurant in East Aurora and Schoonover's Restaurant in Westfield, Pa. In recent years she owned and operated Rolling Hills Cafe in Bolivar. Ginnie was a very talented artist.
She is survived by a son, Justin Davis of Wellsville; two brothers, James (Diane) Aldrich of Windsor and Martin Aldrich of Wellsville; two sisters, Roberta Prahler of Lockport and Jo Anne (Mark Mattison) Fenske of Wellsville; a brother-in-law, James Bundschuh; 10 nieces and nephews, Jamie Lynn Prahler, James Aldrich Jr., Jessica Padua, Sara Leatso, Amanda Aldrich Payne, Donald Fenske, Dorothy Fenske, Brian Fenske, Dylan Davis and Tessa Bundschuh; two aunts, Betty (Carl) Neu of Hammondsport and Barbara McFall of Corning; and a special canine companion, Schooner.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Julia Davis-Bundschuh; and a niece, Donna Jo Prahler.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital for their wonderful support over the last few days.
A private graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery is being is planned for a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
