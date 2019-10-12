|
OLEAN - Glenda A. Armstrong, of 809 Maple St., passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019, at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Glenda was born Nov. 8, 1965, in Olean, and was a daughter of Gaylord and Patricia Haskins Seelbinder. She was formerly married to Edward L. Armstrong.
Glenda was a 1983 graduate of Olean High School. She attended JCC for a couple of years, before earning her bachelor of science in social work, from Damen College.
Glenda began working as a social worker at Cattaraugus County Adult Protective Services, where she continued for the past 24 years. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and gardening. Glenda will be remembered as being a very compassionate and strong person, as she always put everyone else first.
Glenda is survived by her loving companion of 15 years, David L. Prior, with whom she lived; four children, Shayla K. Sands of Olean, Alex E. Armstrong of Naples, Fla., Levi S. Armstrong of Olean and Samantha A. (Joshua) Schmitt of Buffalo; four grandchildren, Aaliyah, Peyton, Paisley and Harper; six siblings, Steve (Cheryl) Seelbinder of Rochester, Minn., Tracy (JoAnne) Seelbinder of Peterson, Minn., Dan (Marilyn) Seelbinder of Chapfield, Minn., Edward (Cindy) Seelbinder of Farmersville, Kim Seelbinder of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Deborah (Mark) Peterson of Fredonia; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenda was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, William "Bill" and Thomas Seelbinder.
Memorial services will be private. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, in Olean. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesis House, 107 S. Barry St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 12, 2019