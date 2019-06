HOUGHTON - Glenda M. Beeman, of 9876 Luckey Drive, died Tuesday (June 4, 2019) in Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.She was born on Aug. 8, 1951, in Warsaw, a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Steele Beeman.Glenda was a graduate of Fillmore Central School, Class of 1969.She enjoyed working on all types of vehicles, and loved all types of animals.Surviving is her brother, Claire (Deb) Beeman of Castile; her nieces and nephews, Hollie (Chris) Baldwin of Bath, Scott Beeman of New Jersey, Adrian Beeman of Bath, Melanie (Nick) Walker of Virginia and Amanda (Dan) Baroody of Elmira; three great-nephews; and a great-niece.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Beeman in 1967.No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.Arrangements are under Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.Memorials can be made to the Allegany County SPCA.Online condolences at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.