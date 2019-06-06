HOUGHTON - Glenda M. Beeman, of 9876 Luckey Drive, died Tuesday (June 4, 2019) in Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1951, in Warsaw, a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Steele Beeman.
Glenda was a graduate of Fillmore Central School, Class of 1969.
She enjoyed working on all types of vehicles, and loved all types of animals.
Surviving is her brother, Claire (Deb) Beeman of Castile; her nieces and nephews, Hollie (Chris) Baldwin of Bath, Scott Beeman of New Jersey, Adrian Beeman of Bath, Melanie (Nick) Walker of Virginia and Amanda (Dan) Baroody of Elmira; three great-nephews; and a great-niece.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Beeman in 1967.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.
Arrangements are under Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials can be made to the Allegany County SPCA.
Online condolences at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 6, 2019