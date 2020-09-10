1/1
Glenn A. Osgood
BRADFORD, Pa. - Glenn A. Osgood, 85, formerly of 8 Burnside Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at Bradford Manor.

Born Aug. 12, 1935, in Warsaw, N.Y., he was a son of the late William O. and Susan Emerson Osgood. On May 21, 1955, he married Mildred M. Taylor Osgood, who survives.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 11, 1955, and was honorably discharged Dec. 23, 1957.

After the service, he worked construction, then attended barber school in Erie. He returned to Bradford and apprenticed with Jim Torrey. Glenn worked at Art Miller's Barber Shop in East Bradford, then in 1967 he opened Osgood's Barber Shop and worked until the age of 78.

Glenn was a member of Sawyer Evangelical Church and enjoyed gardening.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Mildred, of 65 years, are three daughters, Deborah (Gary) McLaughlin of Lewis Run, Jeanne (Don) Straight of Sugar Grove and Sherry (Paul) Rodgers of Bradford; one son, Bruce (Jennifer) Osgood of Sicklerville, N.J.; 15 grandchildren, Jessica Raught, Jason Tingley, Christopher Tingley, Stacy Piatko, Jill Martin, Robert Pessia, Stephen Wolfer, Shannon Wolfer, Alecia Straight, Devon Osgood, Emily Osgood, Curtis Rodgers, Katelynn Rodgers, Sydney Rodgers and Lacey Rodgers; 20 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Gloria (Norman) Smith, Kathryn Schrlau, Althea Smith, Geraldine Flower and Marietta Osgood; two brothers, Richard (Anne) Osgood, and Dale Osgood; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Raught; one great-granddaughter, Christina Pessia; one great-grandson, Jason Pessia; and three brothers, Billy, Frank and Leonard Osgood.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc., 33 South Ave., in Bradford, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joanne Piatko, pastor of St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Port Allegany, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of the U.S. Army at Rosehill Cemetery at noon. The service will also be streamed online. To view this service online, please go to http://www.hollenbeckcahill.com/Funeral-Live-Cameras.aspx.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Alzheimer's Fund; the SPCA; or a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
