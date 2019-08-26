|
|
SMETHPORT, Pa. - Glenn D. Austin, 90, of East Valley Road, Smethport, passed away Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 26, 1929, in Friendship, N.Y., a son of Frank and Lela Mae Porter Austin. On Nov. 12, 1949, in West Clarksville, N.Y., he married Beatrice G. Burrows, who died April 19, 2019.
Mr. Austin worked as a crane operator, for Dresser-Rand, of Olean, N.Y. He also had worked on the Kinzua Dam during its construction.
He was a member and past master of the Northern Star Lodge F&AM 555 of Duke Center; a past board member of the McKean County Fair; and a member of the Coryville Church of Faith.
He is survived by four daughters, Kathy (Ron) Silvis of Eldred, Donna (Jim) Bly of Bradford, Becky (Mark) Nodler of Olean and Penny (Jim) Lundgren of Eldred; a son, Rick (Rhonda) Austin of Smethport; 12 grandchildren, Samantha (Gary Budinger) Silvis, Sonja (Barry) Bacha, Tara (Tom) Reid, Ryan (Rachael) Ours, Kristen, Adam and Sarah Nodler, Nichole Austin, Colby (Andrea) Austin, Marcy (Steve Warren) Flickinger, Candi (Paul) Grizwold and Betty (Chris) Smith; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Hanford, Frank, Howard, Harold, Ellsworth, Milford and Robert; three sisters, Lena, Letha and Jenny; a grandson, Brent Silvis; a great-grandson, Vincent Silvis; and a granddaughter-in-law, Deborah Silvis.
At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred. Masonic services will be conducted by the Northern Star Lodge 555 F&AM of Duke Center.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Coryville Church of Faith, 1913 Moody Hollow, Eldred, PA 16731, or the United Methodist Church of Eldred, 26 Main St., Eldred, PA 16731.
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 26, 2019