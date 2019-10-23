|
MACHIAS - Glenn J. Virga Sr., formerly of Sandusky, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Machias, at the age of 72.
He was born July 27, 1947, in Niagara Falls, a son of the late Santo and Maxine Henneman Virga.
He was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls and received an associate's degree in agriculture from Alfred-Morris. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He owned and operated a dairy farm and was the manager for 16 years of Valu Home Center in Olean.
He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Yorkshire and Freedom Baptist Church. He enjoyed hiking and being outdoors.
He is survived by his children, Glenn Jr. (Mary) Virga of Erie, Pa., Scott (Sheri) Virga of Chaffee, Dawn (Andrew) Kless of Lime Lake and David (Joelle) Virga of Freedom; nine grandchildren, Brittney, Jacob, Jadon and Dakota Virga, Ashley and Delaney Kless, Isabell, Jack and Hudson Virga; a sister, Virginia Caseman of St. George, Utah; a nephew, Todd Bailey; and a niece, Brooke Hodge.
His wife, Sally A. Tirabassi Virga, whom he married Feb. 15, 1969, in Niagara Falls, died Jan. 23, 2016.
There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) in Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Road, Yorkshire, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery, Freedom.
Memorials may be made to Buffalo/Niagara Honor Flight, P.O. Box 426, Clarence, NY 14031, or www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.org.
Arrangements were completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade.
Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019