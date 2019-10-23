Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
12045 Old Olean Road
Yorkshire, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Virga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn J. Virga Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn J. Virga Sr. Obituary
MACHIAS - Glenn J. Virga Sr., formerly of Sandusky, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Machias, at the age of 72.

He was born July 27, 1947, in Niagara Falls, a son of the late Santo and Maxine Henneman Virga.

He was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls and received an associate's degree in agriculture from Alfred-Morris. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He owned and operated a dairy farm and was the manager for 16 years of Valu Home Center in Olean.

He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Yorkshire and Freedom Baptist Church. He enjoyed hiking and being outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Glenn Jr. (Mary) Virga of Erie, Pa., Scott (Sheri) Virga of Chaffee, Dawn (Andrew) Kless of Lime Lake and David (Joelle) Virga of Freedom; nine grandchildren, Brittney, Jacob, Jadon and Dakota Virga, Ashley and Delaney Kless, Isabell, Jack and Hudson Virga; a sister, Virginia Caseman of St. George, Utah; a nephew, Todd Bailey; and a niece, Brooke Hodge.

His wife, Sally A. Tirabassi Virga, whom he married Feb. 15, 1969, in Niagara Falls, died Jan. 23, 2016.

There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) in Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Road, Yorkshire, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery, Freedom.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo/Niagara Honor Flight, P.O. Box 426, Clarence, NY 14031, or www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.org.

Arrangements were completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade.

Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now