HUME - Glenn M. Cockle, of 11321 Flanagan Road, passed from this life due to kidney disease on Monday (Nov. 23, 2020), in the home he built for his and his wife's retirement years.
He was born April 7, 1935, in the Town of Hume, the youngest son of the late Roy and Alice Buffey Cockle. On Aug. 1, 1958, in the Town of Hume, he married Maxine Dunn, who survives.
Glenn was a lifelong dairy farmer and spent his entire life on Flanagan Road. He also worked for various auctioneers, custom hay baling and worked during the apple harvest at the Sherman Fruit Farm in Castile. In his later years he transported his Amish neighbors.
His grandchildren and deer hunting were his passion and he was a fixture at Kent's Maplehurst livestock auction every Monday for many years.
In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by their two sons, Jay (Joanne) Cockle and Joel (Kimberly) Cockle, both of Fillmore; a daughter, Janet Cockle of Fillmore; four grandchildren, Kristin Cockle, Elizabeth (Tom) Hagen, Clancy Cockle and Reid Cockle; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Olive "Polly" Miller of Hume; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a beloved granddaughter, Angela Marie Cockle; two brothers, Allen Cockle and Roy "Junior" Cockle; and four sisters, Sadie Hatch, Irene Bennett, Bernice VanName Shaver and Linda Kingsley.
Per Glenn's wishes there will be no visitation or services. There will be a private family internment at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Former Troopers' Helping Hands, Wounded Warriors
or the American Kidney Foundation.
