CUBA - Glenn O. Dutton, 82, of 7 Bishop St., Cuba, passed away Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after a short illness.



Born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Hinsdale, he was a son of Willard and Irene Dutton. On Sept. 28, 1968, in Black Creek, he married the former Beverly A. Boyd, who survives.



Glenn had worked for the Crosby Farm in Hinsdale,, and then went to work for Dresser Rand in Olean starting in the maintenance department and retiring after 43 years, a pipe fitter.



He enjoyed being in the woods, cutting firewood and woodworking. He liked watching NASCAR and football.



In addition to his wife of 52 years, Beverly, he is survived by his children, Vicky (Tom) Adams, Roger (Victoria) Dutton Rod Dutton, Summer Snyder, Donna (David) House, Steve Snyder, Mark Snyder, Randy (Natalie) Snyder, Ed (Angie) Snyder, Tammy (Robert L.) Gleason, Troy (Lisa Crews) Dutton and Lisa (Brian) Sortore; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Dutton and Wayne Dutton; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two children, Dorsey Dutton and Theresa Dutton Rhodes; and his siblings, Judd, David, Ronald and Arlene.



Honoring Glenn's wishes there will be no services at this time.



Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

