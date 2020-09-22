1/1
Glenn O. Dutton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUBA - Glenn O. Dutton, 82, of 7 Bishop St., Cuba, passed away Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after a short illness.

Born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Hinsdale, he was a son of Willard and Irene Dutton. On Sept. 28, 1968, in Black Creek, he married the former Beverly A. Boyd, who survives.

Glenn had worked for the Crosby Farm in Hinsdale,, and then went to work for Dresser Rand in Olean starting in the maintenance department and retiring after 43 years, a pipe fitter.

He enjoyed being in the woods, cutting firewood and woodworking. He liked watching NASCAR and football.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, Beverly, he is survived by his children, Vicky (Tom) Adams, Roger (Victoria) Dutton Rod Dutton, Summer Snyder, Donna (David) House, Steve Snyder, Mark Snyder, Randy (Natalie) Snyder, Ed (Angie) Snyder, Tammy (Robert L.) Gleason, Troy (Lisa Crews) Dutton and Lisa (Brian) Sortore; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Dutton and Wayne Dutton; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two children, Dorsey Dutton and Theresa Dutton Rhodes; and his siblings, Judd, David, Ronald and Arlene.

Honoring Glenn's wishes there will be no services at this time.

Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved