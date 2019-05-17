|
GREAT VALLEY - Glenn R. Work, of 5291 Beeles Road, entered into the arms of the Lord, Sunday (May 12, 2019) at Buffalo VA Medical Center.
Born Oct. 22, 1945, in Coudersport, Pa., he was the son of Raymond and Alice Whitney Work. On April 21, 1973, in Bear Hollow, he married Janice E. Fedick, who survives.
Glenn was raised in Coudersport, along with 12 siblings, and graduated from Coudersport High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a seabee for 10 years, including two tours of duty, in Vietnam, until his discharge in 1975. He was the recipient of a Seabee of the Year award while in the service.
He worked for various companies, including the former Olean Steel and Metal Co., and the former King's Windows, in Little Valley. He then owned and operated Work's Mobile Repair. He retired, after working for Meyer Tire Supply Inc., in East Otto.
Glenn had been attending the Allegany Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching spaghetti westerns on television, and will be remembered for his good sense of humor and his talent at telling stories and jokes.
He is survived by his loving wife Janice; 12 siblings, Don (Kathy) Work of Dickinson Center, Faye Trautsch of Eastman, Wis., Dale (Emma Jean) Work of London, Ohio, Mara (Terry) Miller of Smethport, Pa., Arda (Ed) Walker of Pensacola, Fla., Barb (Thomas) High of Stevens, Pa., David (Diane) Work of Coudersport, Ivan (Kim) Work of Marysville, Ohio, Leeta (Brian) Bennett of Shinglehouse, Pa., Alan (Marlene) Work of Bliss, Iris (Kevin) Evingham of Oswayo, Pa. and Lori (Mark) Roeske of Oswayo; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday (May 20, 2019) at the Allegany Baptist Church, 3236 Maple Ave., Allegany. A funeral service will begin at noon at the church. Ward Near will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Willoughby Cemetery, Great Valley.
Memorials may be made to the , 4955 N. Bailey Ave. 217, Amherst, NY 14226 or to the Allegany Baptist Church, 3236 Maple Ave., Allegany, NY 14706.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 17, 2019
