WESTFIELD, Pa. - Glenn W. "Skip" Skinner, 86, of Westfield, died Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) in his home.
Born March 27, 1934, in Potter Brook, he was the son of Arlie L. and Veva Horton Skinner. On Oct. 24, 1959, in Roulette, he married the former Lynne A. Caulkins, who predeceased him Sept. 1, 2019.
A 1952 graduate of Westfield High School, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
He was employed by North Penn Gas Company for many years, retiring in 1997.
Skip and his wife were instrumental in reconstituting and administering the Riverview Cemetery Co., Inc., in Potter Brook. They also administered the Potter Brook Television Association for many years.
He was a master woodworker, metalworker, and craftsman. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and kayaking.
Surviving are a daughter, Tami V. (Jeffrey) Carmichael of Grand Forks, N.D.; a grandson, Spencer J. Carmichael; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, James A. Skinner; two sisters, Fern Skinner and Arlene Houghtaling; and a brother, Horton L. Skinner.
Services will be private. Burial, with military rites, will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.