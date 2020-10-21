1/1
Glenn W. "Skip" Skinner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTFIELD, Pa. - Glenn W. "Skip" Skinner, 86, of Westfield, died Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) in his home.

Born March 27, 1934, in Potter Brook, he was the son of Arlie L. and Veva Horton Skinner. On Oct. 24, 1959, in Roulette, he married the former Lynne A. Caulkins, who predeceased him Sept. 1, 2019.

A 1952 graduate of Westfield High School, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.

He was employed by North Penn Gas Company for many years, retiring in 1997.

Skip and his wife were instrumental in reconstituting and administering the Riverview Cemetery Co., Inc., in Potter Brook. They also administered the Potter Brook Television Association for many years.

He was a master woodworker, metalworker, and craftsman. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and kayaking.

Surviving are a daughter, Tami V. (Jeffrey) Carmichael of Grand Forks, N.D.; a grandson, Spencer J. Carmichael; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, James A. Skinner; two sisters, Fern Skinner and Arlene Houghtaling; and a brother, Horton L. Skinner.

Services will be private. Burial, with military rites, will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.

Memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved