|
|
Glenwood D. 'Tad' Hartzell, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother
RIXFORD, Pa. - Glenwood D. "Tad" Hartzell, 84, passed away on Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Bradford Manor, following a lengthy illness.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating. Burial will follow in the Duke Center Cemetery.
The family requests memorials may be made to the Otto Township Fire Department or the Otto Ambulance Fund.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 12, 2019