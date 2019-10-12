Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenwood Hartzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenwood D. "Tad" Hartzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenwood D. "Tad" Hartzell Obituary
Glenwood D. 'Tad' Hartzell, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother

RIXFORD, Pa. - Glenwood D. "Tad" Hartzell, 84, passed away on Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Bradford Manor, following a lengthy illness.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating. Burial will follow in the Duke Center Cemetery.

The family requests memorials may be made to the Otto Township Fire Department or the Otto Ambulance Fund.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.