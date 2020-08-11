ALLEGANY - Gloria A. "Babe" Darrow, of 2238 N. Nine Mile Road, passed away unexpectedly Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Hamot Heart Institute in Erie, Pa., after a sudden illness.
Born June 6, 1935, in Allegany, she was the daughter of Leo and Gladys Harmon Amore. On Oct. 31, 1953, at the former St. John the Baptist Church in Vandalia, she married Michael J. Darrow, who predeceased her April 27, 2009.
Babe graduated from Allegany Central School and was a lifelong resident of the North Nine Mile Rd.
She had been employed for years at the former Acme Electric Co. and Conap Inc. She also worked for a number of years at the former Ron's Smoke Shop in Vandalia, until her retirement in 2006. She then helped her daughter Sheila, with her catering business.
She was a member of the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed going to garage sales, trips to the casino and feeding the birds in her yard. She will be remembered for always "cooking for everybody."
She is survived by three children, Sheila Darrow of Allegany, Cheryl (Kenneth "her favorite son-in-law") Collins of Stafford and Michael (Lori) Darrow of Limestone; five grandchildren, Brianne (Rob) Harlow, Ryan (Lancy) Collins, Lyndsey (fiancé Dustin Sprague) Darrow, Jordan Darrow and Zachary Darrow; four great-grandchildren, Mira Rune Collins, Lucian Hawk Collins and twins, Sawyer Harlow and Walker Harlow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind two close friends, Butch Clayton and Nancy Jo Giardini Clayton.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Celia Mollander; and a brother, Leo "Sonny" Amore.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at "The Barn," on the North Nine Mile Road, at a date and time to be announced.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
