ELEVEN MILE, Pa. - Gloria J. Kemp, 80, of Eleven Mile, passed away on Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born on Monday, May 1, 1939, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of Yale and Ethel L. Thomas Wilson. On July 15, 1967, in Tionesta, she married David M. Kemp, who passed away on Jan. 8, 1997.
Gloria was a graduate of Tionesta/West Forest High School, Class of 1957 and was a graduate of Clarion State College. She was employed as a first grade teacher, from 1961 to 1971, at the Oswayo Valley Elementary School, in Shinglehouse, and in the 1980's, was a substitute teacher, at the school.
Gloria was a member of Brookside Wesleyan Church in Wellsville, N.Y., where she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed cooking; baking; knitting; doing word search puzzles; and going to flea markets.
Surviving are a son, Matthew D. Kemp of Coudersport; a daughter, Annette E. Kemp of Eleven Mile; a brother-in-law, Neil (Barbara) Kemp of Pennsburg; a sister-in-law, June K. Murray of Eleven Mile; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents and husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside burial services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) in Eleven Mile Cemetery, Crystal. Pastor Robin George, of Brookside Wesleyan Church, Wellsville, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Gloria's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019