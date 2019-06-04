Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria M. (Persichini) Clark Owens. View Sign Service Information Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-7149 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Mascho Funeral Home Inc. 75 Kennedy Street Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRADFORD, Pa. - Gloria M. Persichini-Clark-Owens, 91, of Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 2, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.



She was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Phillip and Laura Lacavera Persichini. On June 30, 1948, she married Earnest L. Clark, who preceded her in death, on Sept. 13, 1988. On July 27, 1990, she married G.P. Owens, who also preceded her in death.



She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford Area High School and was employed as a cashier at the former A&P grocery store in Bradford for 39 years. She also worked as a desk clerk at the DeSoto Motel on East Main Street for five years until her retirement.



She was a member of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church; the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 50+ group; the Red Hat Society; the Ball & Chain Club; the former Christian Women's Club; and a lifetime member of the Marche Club and the Italian American Progressive Club.



She is survived by twin daughters, Barbara Clark of Sunrise, Fla. and Beverly (Richard) Kloss of Bradford; three sisters, Vivian Russell of Olean, N.Y., Betty Anderson of DuBois and Sandra Eaton of Frewsburg, N.Y.; two grandsons, Timothy (Erica) Kloss and Jeffrey (Devon) Kloss, both of Bradford; a granddaughter, Kaylee Kloss of Bradford; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Kloss, Payton Kloss, Brooks Hayden and Leah Hayden, all of Bradford; her sister-friend, Peggy Hopkins of Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Gerald and Phillip Persichini.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., with funeral services to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Mike McAvoy, pastor of the Open Arms Community Church, officiating.



Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Bradford.



Memorial contributions in her memory, can be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693; the , 108R N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or a .



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., Bradford.



Online condolences can be expressed at BRADFORD, Pa. - Gloria M. Persichini-Clark-Owens, 91, of Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 2, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.She was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Phillip and Laura Lacavera Persichini. On June 30, 1948, she married Earnest L. Clark, who preceded her in death, on Sept. 13, 1988. On July 27, 1990, she married G.P. Owens, who also preceded her in death.She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford Area High School and was employed as a cashier at the former A&P grocery store in Bradford for 39 years. She also worked as a desk clerk at the DeSoto Motel on East Main Street for five years until her retirement.She was a member of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church; the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 50+ group; the Red Hat Society; the Ball & Chain Club; the former Christian Women's Club; and a lifetime member of the Marche Club and the Italian American Progressive Club.She is survived by twin daughters, Barbara Clark of Sunrise, Fla. and Beverly (Richard) Kloss of Bradford; three sisters, Vivian Russell of Olean, N.Y., Betty Anderson of DuBois and Sandra Eaton of Frewsburg, N.Y.; two grandsons, Timothy (Erica) Kloss and Jeffrey (Devon) Kloss, both of Bradford; a granddaughter, Kaylee Kloss of Bradford; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Kloss, Payton Kloss, Brooks Hayden and Leah Hayden, all of Bradford; her sister-friend, Peggy Hopkins of Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Gerald and Phillip Persichini.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., with funeral services to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Mike McAvoy, pastor of the Open Arms Community Church, officiating.Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Bradford.Memorial contributions in her memory, can be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693; the , 108R N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or a .Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., Bradford.Online condolences can be expressed at maschofuneral.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.