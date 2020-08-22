BRADFORD, Pa. - Gloria P. Taylor, 75, of Bradford, passed away Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) in her summer lake home, in Mayville, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gloria was born July 9, 1945, in Monks Eleigh Suffolk, England. She moved to the U.S. in 1964.
She was employed for several years by the former Marine Midland and HSBC Bank.
Surviving are her husband, Archie Taylor; two sons, Robert (Michelle) Ricker of Jamestown, N.Y. and Tracy Ricker of St. Petersburg, Fla.; three stepdaughters, Colleen (Dan) Krise of Wellsboro, and Carolyn and Christen Taylor, both of Bradford.
Gloria's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Zachary Ricker of Cleveland, Ohio, Olivia Ricker of Jamestown and Brittaini (Dustin) Coykendoll of Beaver Falls; a great-granddaughter, Katelynn Coykendoll; two step-grandsons and four step-granddaughters.
No funeral service or visitation will be observed. Gloria's ashes will be laid to rest in Saint Peter's Churchyard Cemetery, Monks Eleigh Suffolk, England.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 726 Exchange St., Suite 815, Buffalo, NY 14210.
You may leave words of condolence at lindfuneralhome.com.