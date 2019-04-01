Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gorden L. "Skip" Hooper. View Sign

OLEAN - Gorden L. "Skip" Hooper, of Dugan Road, passed away peacefully Saturday (March 30, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



Born May 13, 1931, in Hinsdale, he was the son of Paul and Edith Williams Hooper. On Feb. 24, 1951, he married June King, who survives.



Gorden worked for over 46 years for the American Olean Tile Company.



He was a previous member of the Allegany Baptist Church and attended Believers Chapel.



He enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved his fried chicken.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda (Gary) Wood of Portville, Debbie (Darryl) Campagnari of Florida, and Gordon Hooper of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Edward Hooper of Hinsdale; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Anastasia.



Private burial services will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at Believers Chapel and announced at a later date.



Memorials if desired, may be made to Believers Chapel, 2000 Constitution Ave., Olean, NY 14760.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.