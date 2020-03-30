|
WELLSVILLE - Gordon L Cook, loving husband, father and longtime resident of Wellsville, passed away peacefully on Friday (March 27, 2020) at the age of 92.
Gordon was born in Roseville, Pa. to Orin and Marie Cook on April 3, 1927.
Gordon served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, attained the rank of gunners mate 2nd and served aboard the CVB Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier.
He was the last surviving member of the group who established the American Legion in Ulysses, Pa.
He had a wide and varied career including 20-plus years at Air Preheater Corp, in Wellsville, and was in sales all of his life, including real estate. He joked that there was very little he hadn't sold at one time or another.
He had a big heart and went out of his way to help people whenever he could. He was never happier than when he was visiting with friends or strangers and had an extraordinary ability to listen and draw people out. People instinctively knew that he could be trusted, wouldn't judge and would keep their confidence.
He often spoke of his friends who gathered weekly for coffee and shared their thoughts and company. Members of their group came and went, but he loved them all as brothers. He worried about bothering or inconveniencing others, but was always there to help however he could.
He has gone to a better place than he has ever known. It's a sad thing to have to say goodbye but we will see him again and that reunion will be a joyous occasion.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Cook of Genesee, Pa.; a sister, Beverly Stockman (Ralph) of Wellsville; two daughters, Diann Potter (William) of Genesee and Kandy Flynn of Fort Collins, Colo.; a son, Gordon Cook II of Wellsville; and six grandchildren, including Nicholas Flynn (Bethany) of Curwensville, Pa. and Stephanie Chu (Colin) of Fort Collins; and several great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father; mother; and sister, Marjorie (Howard) Thompson of Bradford, Pa.
There will be no service at his request. He has asked his family and friends to gather, at a later time of their choosing, to remember him and the life he lived.
Memorials can be made in his name to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2020