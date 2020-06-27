Gordon W. Harmon
1948 - 2020
CERES - Gordon W. Harmon, 72, a longtime resident of Ceres, passed away in his home on Wednesday (June 24, 2020) after a long illness.

Born on Saturday (Jan. 17, 1948) in Shinglehouse, Pa., he was a son of Leon C. and Gladys A. DeGolia Harmon. On April 15, 1972, in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Portville, he married Teresa A. Cappelletti, who passed away on May 23, 2012.

He was a graduate of Bolivar High School, Class of 1966. Gordon was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

Gordon was employed as a machinist at Dresser Rand in Olean, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Shinglehouse; the Portville American Legion Post 814; the NRA; and the Portville Conservation Club.

Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and gun collecting. He was a hunter safety instructor for many years.

Surviving are a brother, Roger (Linda) Harmon of Ceres; two nieces, Corinna (John) Carasquillo of Philadelphia, Pa. and Rene (Tom) Williams of Bradford, Pa.; and a friend, Ron Ratzel of Ceres, whom Gordon considered a son.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gordon was predeceased by an infant brother, Craig Harmon; and a sister, Nancilea Hensley.

In keeping with Gordon's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside burial service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Ceres, Pa. The Rev. Thomas Brown, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Shinglehouse, Pa., will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Gordon entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Gordon, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
