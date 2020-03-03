|
BOLIVAR - Gordon W. "Gordie" Visseau, 69, a lifelong resident of Bolivar, passed away with his loving family by his side, on Sunday (March 1, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, from complications of surgery.
Born on Saturday, Sept. 16, 1950, in Buffalo, he was a son of Robert G. and Margaret "Margie" Sutherland Visseau. On June 17, 1978, in Bolivar, he married Kathleen S. "Kathy" Sherwood, who survives.
He was a graduate of Bolivar High School, Class of 1968. Gordie honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of boilerman petty officer second class. From 1968 to 2005, he was employed by the city of Olean, retiring as a street/sewer maintainer. After retiring from the city, he was employed part-time by Sisson's Chainsaws and Stoves in Bolivar.
Gordie was a member of the Shinglehouse (Pa.) American Legion Post 530 and a former member of Coudersport (Pa.) American Legion Post 192. He was a very active member of the Potter County (Pa.) Guard, where he also served as a past treasurer. He was a member and past president of the Bolivar-Richburg Sports Boosters. He was a member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club, and a former member of the Richburg Rod and Gun Club.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he especially enjoyed the times spent with his father in these pursuits. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years; his mother of Bolivar; two daughters, Kelly J. (Hank) Kellogg of Whitesville and Michele L. Visseau of Bolivar; four grandchildren, Kaylee S., Madison R., Hunter J. and Sasha; a brother, Michael R. (Kathy) Visseau of Shinglehouse; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Loren Bernard of Ceres.
In addition to his father, Gordie was predeceased by a sister, Suzanne "Suzie" Bernard.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, Pa., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (March 5, 2020) with the Rev. Thomas Brown, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Shinglehouse, officiating. Burial will be in Wells Cemetery, Oswayo, Pa. Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, 1364 Route 44S, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; or to the Potter County Honor Guard, ATTN: M. DeLong, 1364 Route 44S, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Gordie's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2020