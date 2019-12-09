|
OLEAN - Grace E. Costa, 84, formerly of Coventry, R.I., and a resident of Olean since 2006, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Olean.
Born Jan. 19, 1935, in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of Albert E. and Grace I. Smith Bicknell. On Nov. 14, 1952, in Providence, she married Joseph S. Costa, who predeceased her in 1998.
Grace attended Central High School in Providence. In 1966, she and her husband moved to Coventry, and she resided there until moving to Olean, in 2006, to live closer to her son.
She was a homemaker most of her life, and entered the workforce after her children were raised. She began working at Star City Class, in Coventry, and later worked for Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I. It was there that she worked as a cook, that included preparing the food for the New England Patriots, during their summer training camps.
She was a member of the Knotty Oak P.T.A.; the Coventry Senior Citizens; and was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army Providence Citadel. She attended the Olean Salvation Army until her health declined. In Olean, she volunteered at the Linwood Center for 12 years.
She is survived by a son, Ted (Dianne) Costa of Allegany; a daughter Jo-Ann (Jim) Costanzo of Coventry; five grandchildren, Joseph Gosselin of Coventry, Kate (Larry) Jarbeau of West Warwick, R.I., Shaun Costa of Allegany, Shane Costa, Esq., of Buffalo and Brad (Sara Jackowski) Costa of Mebane, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, including Madelyn Price-Costa of Allegany; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Barbara Barnickle of Pen Argyl, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1998; two daughters, Deborah Dessaint in 2004 and Cheryl Costa in 2006; a son, Joseph E. Costa in 2015; two sisters, Edith Moquin and Emily Eaton; and five brothers, Albert Bicknell, Raymond Bicknell, Hartley Bicknell, George Bicknell and Everett Bicknell.
The family will be present to receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Allegany-Limestone Sports Boosters Club, 3131 Five Mile Road, Allegany, NY 14706.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 9, 2019