Grace L. Abriatis


1925 - 2020
Grace L. Abriatis Obituary
ELLICOTTVILLE - Grace L. Abriatis, 94, of Ellicottville, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at The Pines in Machias.

She was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Pittsburgh ,Pa., the daughter of the late Perry and Besse Diviney Kelly.

On Sept. 6, 1947, she married William J. Abriatis, who predeceased her on Oct. 5, 1994.

Mrs. Abriatis retired in 1988 from the Cattaraugus County Civil Service Commission.

She is survived by a son, Thomas (Robyn) Abriatis of Ellicottville; three grandchildren, William (Sara) Abriatis, Joe (Emily) Abriatis and David (Bridget) Abriatis; three great-grandchildren; Liam, Maise Grace and Erin; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Abriatis of Alexandria, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, William and Dennis Abriatis; two brothers, David and Robert; and a sister, Mary.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Elliottville Ambulance Service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
