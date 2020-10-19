HOUGHTON - Grace M. Clark Johnson, 89, of the Absolut of Houghton, passed away Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) following a COVID illness.
Born in the town of Amity, she was the daughter of Hugh J. and Hazel M. Todd Clark. On Dec. 25, 1953, in Angelica. She married Elmer D. Johnson, who predeceased her on June 8, 2005.
Grace had grown up in Angelica and had graduated from the old Wilsonian High School, Class of 1950.
After her marriage to Elmer, they resided in many places in the area, including Little Genesee, eventually moving to Hume, where they remained until Elmer's death. She then resided in Caneadea and Belfast, eventually made a home at Absolut of Houghton.
For many years, Grace was a nurses aide in the Craig Colony in Sonyea. Later she was employed as a nurse aide in various places, including the Castile Nursing Home, and Manor Oak Nursing Home, in Warsaw. Lastly, she retired from Southern Tier Home Health Care.
Grace was a servant of the Lord. She also enjoyed watching TV, reading Our Daily Bread and attending church at the Belfast First Baptist, where she was a member.
Surviving are three sons, Paul D. ( Kathy) Johnson of West Clarksville, Albert J. "Abe" Johnson of Portville and Wayne B. (Susan) Johnson of Oramel; a daughter-in-law, Clarissa Johnson of Silver Springs; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, Elmer Johnson; a son, Terry Johnson; and several brothers and sisters.
Family and a few close friends (due to COVID) may call from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, when funeral services will be held. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.
Memorials may be made to the Belfast First Baptist Church. Belfast.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.