1/1
Grace M. (Clark) Johnson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUGHTON - Grace M. Clark Johnson, 89, of the Absolut of Houghton, passed away Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) following a COVID illness.

Born in the town of Amity, she was the daughter of Hugh J. and Hazel M. Todd Clark. On Dec. 25, 1953, in Angelica. She married Elmer D. Johnson, who predeceased her on June 8, 2005.

Grace had grown up in Angelica and had graduated from the old Wilsonian High School, Class of 1950.

After her marriage to Elmer, they resided in many places in the area, including Little Genesee, eventually moving to Hume, where they remained until Elmer's death. She then resided in Caneadea and Belfast, eventually made a home at Absolut of Houghton.

For many years, Grace was a nurses aide in the Craig Colony in Sonyea. Later she was employed as a nurse aide in various places, including the Castile Nursing Home, and Manor Oak Nursing Home, in Warsaw. Lastly, she retired from Southern Tier Home Health Care.

Grace was a servant of the Lord. She also enjoyed watching TV, reading Our Daily Bread and attending church at the Belfast First Baptist, where she was a member.

Surviving are three sons, Paul D. ( Kathy) Johnson of West Clarksville, Albert J. "Abe" Johnson of Portville and Wayne B. (Susan) Johnson of Oramel; a daughter-in-law, Clarissa Johnson of Silver Springs; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband, Elmer Johnson; a son, Terry Johnson; and several brothers and sisters.

Family and a few close friends (due to COVID) may call from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, when funeral services will be held. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.

Memorials may be made to the Belfast First Baptist Church. Belfast.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Treusdell Funeral Home
65 Main St
Belfast, NY 14711
(585) 365-2686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Treusdell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved