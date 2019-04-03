Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregorio Matta "Greg" Melendez Sr.. View Sign

ORCHARD PARK - Gregorio Matta "Greg" Melendez Sr., 86, was peacefully entered into the arms of the Lord Saturday (March 30, 2019) at the Absolut Care in Orchard Park. He had previously lived in Olean for 45 years.



Mr. Melendez was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to parents Bernardo Matta and Petra Melendez. He was brother to Rev. Luis Matta Sr. (predeceased), Maria Gauthier, Benita Caraballo (predeceased), Providencia Rosa (predeceased) and Celestine Matta Melendez.



Gregorio retired from the construction business after 25 years. He had been a member of Local 621 in Olean.



He was a famous gardener in his community and was an advocate for the mentally disabled. He is remembered as a strong, hardworking and family-oriented man who loved his grandchildren.



He is survived by his children and stepchildren, Gregorio Matta Jr., Petra Gayton, Jennifer Wood, Jacqueline Engelhardt, Gary Parks and Stephen Parks; 22 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Gayton Matta; stepson, Michael Parks Sr; and grandson, Michael Parks Jr.



Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. today (April 3, 2019) at Prince of Peace Christian Church, 190 Albany St., Buffalo. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at the church. Burial will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019

