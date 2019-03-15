Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory J. Kent. View Sign





GREAT VALLEY - Gregory J. Kent, 60, of Great Valley, passed away Wednesday (March 13, 2019) following a lengthy illness.He was born on May 25, 1958, in Springville, son of the late Kay and Janice Woodard Kent. On June 30, 1979, he married the former Jennette McGilvray, who survives.Mr. Kent was a graduate of Ellicottville Central School and attended SUNY Cobleskill.He worked for Fitzpatrick and Weller, in Ellicottville, for 27 years, as well as Gernatt Asphalt, in Great Valley, for 10 years.Greg was a member of the Masonic Lodge, in Great Valley, where he served as past master twice; as well as a member of the Keystone Kiln Drying Association; and the Green Cemetery Board.He loved fishing with his grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time at home, on the family farm, as well as traveling and boating.Besides his loving wife of 39 years, he is survived by three sons, Justin (Kelly) Kent of Freedom, Matthew (Heather) Kent of Glenwood, Minn., and Nathan (Alexandria Hickey) Kent of Great Valley; a brother, Scott Kent of Great Valley; and two sisters, Barbara "Bobbi" Tomczyk of Ashford and Becky (Dan) Smith of Great Valley; three grandchildren, Braeden, Zoey and Skylar Kent; as well as several nieces and nephews.Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday (March 18, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday (March 19, 2019) from the funeral home.Burial will be in Green Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Transplant and Cellular Therapy Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203; the Kevin Guest House, 782 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203; or the Great Valley-Ellicottville Ambulance Service, PO Box 74, Ellicottville, NY 14731.

