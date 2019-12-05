|
OLEAN - Gregory R. Henderson, 34, of 213 E. Henley St., passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born May 23, 1985, in Olean, he was the son of Alan V. and Ann E. Barton Henderson.
Gregory was a graduate of Allegany Limestone High School, and attended SUNY Potsdam, where he studied geology.
He was first employed by Kinley Corporation. For the past 12 years, he had been a maintenance worker, for the Olean General Hospital, at its multiple facilities. He was a trusted employee, who exhibited a good work ethic, and earned the respect of his co-workers and management.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and traveling to the Adirondacks, where he liked to fly fish, including tying his own flies. He also loved nature, and all pets, including his beloved dogs. He will be remembered as being very kind, and was well liked by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Alan and Ann Henderson of Allegany; a sister, Natalie (Paul) McQuire of Rochester; a brother, Joseph (Tracy) Henderson of Saranac Lake; his niece and nephew, Ellie and Will Henderson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
No visitation is being scheduled. A private memorial ceremony will be held at the family's convenience.
Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2019