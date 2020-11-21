BELMONT - Gregory R. Winterhalter, 59, of 84 Greenwich St., passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1961, in Wellsville, the son of John "Jack" and Helen Whitney Winterhalter.
Greg was raised in Belmont and was a 1980 graduate of Belmont Central School.
He was employed by the Laidlaw shop in Belmont; Great Lakes Cheese in Cuba, for 20 years; and most recently, a foreman for the village of Belmont, until his death.
Greg was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 808, a life member of the Belmont Volunteer Fire Department and an avid hunter.
He is survived by his companion, Ellen Graham of Belmont; three sons, Joshua Winterhalter of Winter Park, Fla., Josh Graham of Wellsville and Jacob Winterhalter of Belmont; three grandchildren; his parents, Jack and Helen Winterhalter of Belmont; a sister, Mary Jo (Michael Trivisondoli) Healey of Angelica; a brother, Jeffery (Christa Zenoski) Winterhalter of Belmont; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved black lab, Zoey.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 17 Schuyler St., in Belmont. The funeral will be private and burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to Amity Rescue or the Belmont Volunteer Fire Department.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.