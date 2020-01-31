Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Groves West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Groves E. "Grover" West


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Groves E. "Grover" West Obituary
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Groves E. "Grover" West, 85, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a short illness.

Born on Wednesday (Sept. 5, 1934) in Millport, he was a son of John R. and Pauline M. Presher West. On Jan. 4, 1959, in the Millport United Methodist Church, he married Janice E. "Janie" Taylor, who passed away on April 15, 2005.

Groves attended school in Millport and Shinglehouse. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

As a teenager and young man, Groves worked for his father's gas and oil well drilling business. After serving his country, he was employed by Nichols Drilling in Shinglehouse. He and his wife moved to Ohio, where he was employed by Flanigan Brothers, as a gas and oil well driller, followed by Perkins and Summers Drilling Company; Armstrong Drilling; and Cubby Drilling. Returning in 1980 to Shinglehouse, Groves worked for the family business, West Brothers, which is now Gas Field Specialists. Groves was a hard worker who started at the bottom and completed his gas and oil career as a work over operator.

Groves was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shinglehouse, and the New York State Oil and Gas Association, and along with his wife, was a charter member of the former Oswayo Valley Lions Club in Shinglehouse, where they were very active in club functions.

Every year Groves and his family made their annual trip to "Jamboree in the Hills," a country music gathering in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Groves greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren, who were such an important part of his life.

Surviving are six children, David L. (Juanita Blau) West of Shinglehouse, Edward R. (Sandi Perkins) West of Franklinville, N.Y., Katherine E. Hays of Olean, Michael R. (Vera) West of Shinglehouse, Steven G. (Jamie) West of Prairieville, La. and Renee A. (Shawn) White of Shinglehouse; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lee (June) West of Hinsdale, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Groves was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah L. Slutz; five brothers, Loyd, Lynn, Burdett, John and Jerry; and five sisters, Mary, Virginia, Lucille, Louise and Myrtle.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb., 4, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Russell J. Horning, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Pauline M. West Cemetery, Millport.

Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord full military honors on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748, or to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.

Groves entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Groves, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Groves's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -