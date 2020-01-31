|
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Groves E. "Grover" West, 85, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a short illness.
Born on Wednesday (Sept. 5, 1934) in Millport, he was a son of John R. and Pauline M. Presher West. On Jan. 4, 1959, in the Millport United Methodist Church, he married Janice E. "Janie" Taylor, who passed away on April 15, 2005.
Groves attended school in Millport and Shinglehouse. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
As a teenager and young man, Groves worked for his father's gas and oil well drilling business. After serving his country, he was employed by Nichols Drilling in Shinglehouse. He and his wife moved to Ohio, where he was employed by Flanigan Brothers, as a gas and oil well driller, followed by Perkins and Summers Drilling Company; Armstrong Drilling; and Cubby Drilling. Returning in 1980 to Shinglehouse, Groves worked for the family business, West Brothers, which is now Gas Field Specialists. Groves was a hard worker who started at the bottom and completed his gas and oil career as a work over operator.
Groves was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shinglehouse, and the New York State Oil and Gas Association, and along with his wife, was a charter member of the former Oswayo Valley Lions Club in Shinglehouse, where they were very active in club functions.
Every year Groves and his family made their annual trip to "Jamboree in the Hills," a country music gathering in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Groves greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren, who were such an important part of his life.
Surviving are six children, David L. (Juanita Blau) West of Shinglehouse, Edward R. (Sandi Perkins) West of Franklinville, N.Y., Katherine E. Hays of Olean, Michael R. (Vera) West of Shinglehouse, Steven G. (Jamie) West of Prairieville, La. and Renee A. (Shawn) White of Shinglehouse; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lee (June) West of Hinsdale, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Groves was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah L. Slutz; five brothers, Loyd, Lynn, Burdett, John and Jerry; and five sisters, Mary, Virginia, Lucille, Louise and Myrtle.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb., 4, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Russell J. Horning, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Pauline M. West Cemetery, Millport.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord full military honors on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748, or to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Groves entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Groves, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 31, 2020