Guy Brooks
LITTLE VALLEY - Guy Brooks, 55, of Little Valley, died Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Williamsville, following a short illness.

Born May 14, 1965, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Charles and Marie Gonzales Brooks. He was married on Oct. 20, 1990, in Castile, to the former Heather Russell, who predeceased him on Aug. 30, 2020.

He had been employed as a foreman with Amstar, Cheektowaga, for over 17 years, and had previously been employed with Luminite, Salamanca, for over 15 years.

Guy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding his Harley. He also loved his dogs and cat, Lilly, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving are a daughter, Samantha (Daniel Bonasera) Brooks of Buffalo; a son, Simon (Ashley Mumm) Brooks of Ellicottville; a grandson, Knox Brooks of Ellicottville; a sister, Dlo (Allen) Bickell of Great Valley; a brother, Bud (Debbie) Brooks of Lockport; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
