BLISS - Guy "Bud" W. Shaw Jr., of 6124 Horton Road, died Tuesday (July 2, 2019) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw.

He was born on June 26, 1932, in Bliss, a son of the late Guy and Sadie Buffy Shaw Sr.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore

Memorials if desired, may be made to Roswell Cancer Center, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 5, 2019
