BLISS - Guy "Bud" W. Shaw Jr., of 6124 Horton Road, died Tuesday (July 2, 2019) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw.
He was born on June 26, 1932, in Bliss, a son of the late Guy and Sadie Buffy Shaw Sr.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore
Memorials if desired, may be made to Roswell Cancer Center, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.
