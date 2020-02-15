|
FRIENDSHIP - Gwendolen Minnie Emmas Winans Morehouse, 99, of 3952 Route 275, Friendship, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center, after a brief illness.
She was born in Montreal, Canada, on July 19, 1920 to parents, Bartlett and Pearl Gridley Winans. She moved with her family to the United States at the age of 2. While she lived and worked in the Friendship area all her life, she remained a Canadian citizen.
Gwen was a "Rosie the Riveter," as she joined in the WWII workforce, while her future husband Edwin Jarvis Morehouse, served in the European Theater. She moved to Philadelphia, Pa., to work at a defense plant, welding military components. She later worked at Acme Electric Corp., in Cuba, retiring from that company. After the war she married Edwin "Jarv," and had three children.
She was a lifetime member of the United Church of Friendship.
She is survived by a son, Al (Bessie) Morehouse of Friendship; a son-in-law, Robert Landon of King Ferry; a daughter-in-law, Debra Morehouse Lincoln of California; her siblings, Lois Sorensen of Huntington, Pa., Audrey Cunningham of Olean, Evelyn Hertzog of Friendship, and LeRoy (Martha) Winans and Robert (Jean) Winans, both of Tucson, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren, Betty Warner, Barbara Lockwood, Dale (Connie Sue) Lockwood, Todd (Katherine) Morehouse, George (Dessie) Ritter, Tim (Lan) Pratt, William (Stephanie) Landon, Caren (Brian) Donovan, Donald Morehouse, Christopher (Tami) Morehouse, Alicia (Garrett) Brandenburger and Scott (Amy) Langner; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Edwin, who passed away on Nov. 5, 1969, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvia Ann Landon; a son, Allan Jarvis Morehouse; a granddaughter, Deborah (Kerry) Warren; two brothers, Kenneth (Evelyn) Winans and Gerald (Leska) Winans; three brothers-in-law, Howard Sorensen, Norman Cunningham and Gerald Hertzog.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at the United Church of Friendship, 31 E. Main St., Friendship. The Rev. Kirk Kirch will officiate.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
Memorials may be made to the United Church of Friendship, or to a .
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 15, 2020