FRANKLINVILLE - Harley L. Butler passed away Friday (June 21, 2019) surrounded by his family.
He was born July 7, 1951.
Harley worked for Signore's in Ellicottville for over 20 years. He had an amazing work ethic, was never late for work and very rarely missed a day.
He enjoyed going out for fish fries on Friday, meeting his brothers for breakfast on Sundays, home improvement projects and having his family around.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Butler, Harley (Hope) Butler, Ken (Gina) Butler and John (Della) Butler; his brothers, Donald Butler and Robert Butler; his grandchildren, Andrew Butler, Janeva Butler, Harley Butler III, Anson Butler, Aiden Butler, Sydney Butler and Elijah Butler; and his great-granddaughter, Lucy.
Harley was predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Jane Davies Butler, in 1994; his brothers, Ralph Butler, David Butler, Wendell Butler and Douglass Butler; and his sisters Leah Snow, Linda Davies and Mary Bielat.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the Ischua Valley Country Club.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntosh SpinkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 23, 2019