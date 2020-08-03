CUBA - Harold D. Jefferies, 90, of 4304 Route 305 S., Cuba, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after a lengthy illness.
Born on July 16, 1930, in Gaffney, S.C., the was a son of Roy W. and Effie R. Mullinax Jefferies. On Jan. 28, 1950, in Junction City, Kansas, he married the former Mary Jones, who preceded him in death on May 7, 2007.
He had been employed by the Olean Tile Plant for 32 years prior to retiring.
Harold liked gardening and fishing in his younger years.
He is survived by a son, Michael (Kay) Jefferies of Cuba; a daughter, Terry Toomuy; a step-daughter, Patsy Byers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sons, H. Dean Jefferies Jr. and Ronald Jefferies; a daughter, Judith Jefferies; and his siblings, Robert, James, Ralph, Louise and Beatrice.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
