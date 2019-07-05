CUBA - Harold F. "Jiggs" Austin, 95, of 27 Champlain Ave., Cuba, passed away peacefully Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at home, with family by his side.
Born March 22, 1924, in Friendship, he was the son of Frederick and Margaret Clark Austin. On Oct. 21, 1950, in Cuba, he married the former Marjorie Sheehan, who preceded him in death, on Feb. 3, 2018.
A veteran of WWII, he served from 1943 to 1946 stateside, and in the pacific, on board the USS Rescue.
After the war, he started working at Acme Electric Corp, for 41 years, retiring in 1987. During this time he served several years on the Cuba Town Board, and was town and village justice, for several years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Church; Cuba American Legion Post 655; Cuba VFW Post 2721; The Cuba Historical Society; and past member of the Cuba Fire Department.
Surviving are three daughters, M. Kathleen (Claude) Brown of Carol Stream, Ill., Sue Culbert of Cuba and Jill (Thomas) Kriz of Venetia, Pa.; a daughter-in-law Brenda Austin of Cuba; grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, John-O, Cassie, Bridget, Chad, Colleen, Blair, Margaret and Austin; his great-grandchildren Sophia, Anthony, Carly, Liam and Evelyn; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Philip J. Austin on Aug. 31, 2016; a brother, Gaylord Austin; and a son-in-law, John O. Culbert on June 3, 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday (July 8, 2019) at Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St., Cuba. The Rev. Dennis J.J. Mancuso, will be the celebrant.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Cuba.
Memorials may be made to the Cuba Circulating Library or to the Cuba Historical Society.
Online messages of condolence may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 5, 2019