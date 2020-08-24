OLEAN - Harold Hyde, 96 years of age, passed away on Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020).



He was born on Sept. 5, 1923, in Westfield, the son of the late Ralph and Ethel Stebbins Hyde. He married the former Betty Guest, on Oct. 5, 1946, in the Methodist Church, Mayville. His wife preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2012. They were blessed to have shared 66 years of married life together.



Harold graduated from Westfield Academy School in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Nov. 22, 1942. His bootcamp training was at Sampson Naval Training Station.



Harold then attended, and graduated from, the Naval Radar "A" School in Virginia Beach, Va.



Harold served on the USS Battleship Iowa, from its commissioning in 1943, for the next two and a half years. He was an original Plank Holder.



In November 1943, the USS Iowa carried President Roosevelt, from the Chesapeake Bay to North Africa, where FDR went on to meet Winston Churchhill and Josef Stalin, at the Conference of Tehran.



In 1944, the Battleship Iowa joined the 7th Pacific Fleet, where it fought the battles of the Marshall Islands; Mariana Islands; Wake Islands; Battle of Leyte Gulf; and the Battle of Phillippine Sea. In December 1944, the fleet hit a typhoon, killing nearly 800 men and sending the Iowa to return to San Francisco for repairs.



In 1945, Harold served on the heavy cruiser USS Macon, until the end of his enlistment, when he was honorably discharged on June 4, 1946.



He was then given the opportunity to enroll at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. Harold chose instead to return to Westfield, marry his high school sweetheart, and join his father at the family business, Hyde Plumbing and Heating.



Harold took over the business in 1959, and ran it successfully, until his retirement in the late 1980's.



In 2012, following the death of his wife, Harold moved to Allegany, to live with his daughter, Colleen Martin, and son-in-law, Dennis Martin. He remained here until 2018, when he moved into The Pines Healthcare Facility in Olean.



Senator Catherine Young recognized Harold on Memorial Day 2016 for his services to our country, and presented him ceremoniously his WWII medals and ribbons.



In the fall of 2019, Harold was featured on the Fox New's WWII documentary, "Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Journey."



Harold had many interests, among them were traveling, reading and enjoying nature. He was a talented musician who could play a wide range of instruments and musical genres.



Harold has been a member of the Westfield Methodist Church for 84 years. He was also a member of the Olive Lodge 575 Freemasons, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Harold is survived by his daughter, Colleen (Dennis) Martin of Allegany; three grandchildren, Daniel Martin, Michelle Chino and Michael Martin; seven nieces and nephews, Julie Guest, Beth Stanley, Ralph Wickson, William Barnard, John Barnard, Tom Barnard and Paul Barnard.



Harold was preceded in death by his son, Daniel G. Hyde on Feb. 5, 1999; his wife, Betty G. Hyde on Dec. 21, 2012; and his sisters Doris Parker, Eleanor Barnard and Helen Wickson.



Private funeral services were held. Burial was in the Westfield Cemetery.



The family suggests memorial contributions to the Daniel G. Hyde Memorial Scholarship, Westfield Academy and Central School, 203 E. Main St., Westfield, NY 14787 or the United Methodist Church, 101 E. Main St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store