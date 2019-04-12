Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. Pierce. View Sign





Born Jan. 3, 1932, in Ellicottville, he was the son of Clifford and Genevieve Tanner Pierce and was adopted and raised by his uncle and aunt, Clayton H. and Florence A. Feneran Pierce. On April 16, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church, in Knapp's Creek, he married Mary Joan Walker, who predeceased him April 21, 2001.



Harold was a 1949 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School.



Following high school he worked for two years in the area oil fields.



He had a 30-year career with the telephone company where he worked in many positions, retiring in 1980, as an engineer.



He was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and was a life member of the American Legion. He joined the Barbershoppers, in 1973, and sang for many years with the organization.



Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Veronica Pierce of Ringwood, N.J.; three grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew and Stephen, who affectionately called him "Tiger;" and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a young son, Robert Pierce in 1956; a son, Mark L. Pierce on March 27, 2019; and a sister, Helen Tilberg in 2007.



The family will be present to receive friends from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, in Olean. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a .



