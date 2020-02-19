|
|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Harold Lewis Page, 97, formerly of Route 6, Roulette, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in the Long-term Care Services, Charles Cole Memorial Hospital, Coudersport.
Born Dec. 29, 1922, in Austin, he was a son of Lawrence and Viola Earhart Page. On Feb. 7, 1976, in Allegany, N.Y., he married Georgia E. Sherwin, who passed away Jan. 14, 1994, in Coudersport.
Mr. Page attended Austin Area schools then he traveled to the state of Utah, where he worked at 3 C's Camp. Then he worked on various railroads.
He entered the U.S. Army in January, 1943, and was stationed in Bari, Italy and North Africa. He was honorably discharged Dec. 15, 1945. He worked in the Forestry Department in the 1950s, Penndot Coudersport from 1963 to 1968, the Powder Plant in Eldred in 1969 and then Dresser Industries, Bradford, from 1970 until his retirement in 1988.
He was a member of the Coudersport and Eldred Legions and also attended the Eldred United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three sons, Harold Page of Roulette, James (Susan Wallace) Page of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Gary (Jean) Page of Bradford; four daughters, Mary Ellen (Randall) Cornelius and Sharon (Stuart) Moshier, both of Roulette, Hattie (Charles) Goff of St. Marys and Kristie (Clarence) Pritt of Austin; one stepson, Richard Gleason of New York; four stepdaughters, Carol Matthias and Patricia Gleason-Brown both of New York, Nancy Smith of Arizona and Susan Tarbox of Ohio; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter Page of Coudersport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Francis Page; a stepdaughter, Eileen Chouinard; a granddaughter, Sherri Mosher; a grandson, Cory Pritt; and a brother, Lawrence Page.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time a memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Doug Cameron officiating. Burial will be in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred. Military honors will be presented by the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 887 of Eldred at the funeral home Saturday morning immediately following the memorial service.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020