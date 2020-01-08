|
DELEVAN - Harold R. Bigham, of Delevan Avenue, died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home in Springville.
Born Aug. 22, 1936, in Machias, he was the son of Ray and Ellamae Pingrey Bigham.
Mr. Bigham was a lifelong dairy farmer, starting at the age of 12 working at area farms. He retired in 1999 after 50 years. During the last 30 years in Machias he rented the Parker Farm along with his brother Raymond.
Harold enjoyed going to cattle and machinery auctions, horse pulls and visiting Odosagih Bible Conference. He was a Buffalo Bills fan who enjoyed spending time with family.
Surviving are two sons, James Bigham of Delevan and Kevin Bigham of Perrysburg; two daughters, Debbie Jablonski of Delevan and Peggy (Mark) Ayers of Olean; a granddaughter, Karen Jablonski of Freedom; two brothers, Raymond (Kathy) Bigham of Machias and Howard (Noel) Bigham of Arcade; two sisters, Betty Bitterman of Arcade and Mabel (Ray) Williams of West Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Jeff Bigham on Feb. 22, 1970; and three sisters, Helen McVay, Doris Vanderberg and Edna Cornell.
Friends may gather with the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where his funeral service will be held at noon. Honoring his life will be Dale Bigham, cousin. Burial will follow in Delevan Cemetery in Delevan.
Memorials may be made to the Olean Food Pantry, 1708 Lincoln Ave., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020