NILE - Harold V. Bowker, 90, of 7230 County Road 1, passed away Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.



Born Dec. 20, 1928, in the town of Inavale, he was the son of Gordon S. and Clara S. Heath Bowker. On Oct. 25, 1950, in the First Baptist Church of Friendship, he married the former Betty J. Compton, who predeceased him May 4, 2016.



Harold had resided all of his life in the Friendship area and was a graduate of Richburg Central School, Class of 1947.



After graduation from high school, he worked in the oil fields in the Richburg-Bolivar areas for several years, then for Dwyer Auto Sales in Bolivar as a mechanic from 1951 to 1955. From 1955 to 1962 he was a meter reader and did instillation of service lines for Producers Gas Co. in Friendship. In 1962 he became an interior decorator for Eric Hooker in Friendship. After that he was an industrial pattern maker in Bolivar for a short time. In 1965, he was employed at Jones Chemical Plant in Friendship, retiring in 1985.



He was a past member of the Friendship First Baptist Church, had attended the Cuba First Baptist Church and had served on the Maple Grove Cemetery Board.



Harold enjoyed woodworking, vegetable gardening, growing flowers, traveling and visiting with friends. Most of all he loved his family and being with them.



Surviving in addition to his wife, Betty, are two sons, Timothy J. (Lori) Bowker of Nile and David B. (Pearl) Bowker of Little Genesee; two daughters, Lynn Yvonne (Donald) Gross of Freedom and Terri Lee Garmong of Friendship; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by two sons, Michael Dean Bowker and Russell Dean Bowker; four brothers, Herman, Merritt, Leon and Earl; and a sister, Maude Brown.



Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev Marc Chamberlain, Pastor of the Genesis Bible Church in Scio, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.



Memorials may be made to the Friendship Free Library or Allegany Co. Home Care and Hospice, 118 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895.



