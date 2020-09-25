1/
Harold W. Kuhaneck Jr.
1947 - 2020
LITTLE VALLEY - Harold W. Kuhaneck Jr., 73, of Little Valley, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020).

He was born Aug. 16, 1947, son of the late Harold W. and Jean Milks Kuhaneck Sr.

Harold was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force, and later became a union carpenter out of Olean, for Local 66.

He was a member of the Little Valley VFW and Little Valley American Legion.

Mr. Kuhaneck is survived by two brothers, Ronald (Judy) Kuhaneck of Ludowici, Ga. and Donald (Cindy) Kuhaneck of Little Valley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Harold is predeceased by his son, Scotty Kuhaneck; and brother, Bruce Kuhaneck.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Little Valley VFW or Little Valley American Legion.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
